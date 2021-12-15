Westpac Banking Corp Has $12.74 Million Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Cummins were worth $12,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 8.5% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 47.8% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 41.3% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 2.7% during the second quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cummins by 2.3% in the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 9,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total value of $2,083,556.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Walter J. Fier sold 7,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total transaction of $1,734,752.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,550 shares of company stock worth $4,052,119 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Cummins from $295.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.00.

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $216.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $230.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.32. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $209.09 and a 1-year high of $277.09. The company has a market cap of $30.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.07.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 9.32%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.57 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 15.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.11%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

