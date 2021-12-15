Westpac Banking Corp Buys 15,956 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,503 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,956 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $12,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Lumentum by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 858,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,735,000 after acquiring an additional 11,457 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in Lumentum during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,978,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Lumentum during the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Lumentum by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 95,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Lumentum by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

LITE stock opened at $102.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 0.81. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.67 and a twelve month high of $112.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.33.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $448.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.95 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 23.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LITE shares. MKM Partners raised their target price on Lumentum from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lumentum from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Lumentum from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised Lumentum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.24.

In related news, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 10,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.11, for a total value of $991,472.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 5,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $476,045.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,421 shares of company stock valued at $4,643,499 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

