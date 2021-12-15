Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) Price Target Cut to $110.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $123.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Westlake Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Westlake Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.08.

NYSE:WLK opened at $93.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.38. Westlake Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $74.42 and a fifty-two week high of $106.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.38.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 20.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Westlake Chemical will post 15.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 6,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.80, for a total transaction of $627,972.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Albert Chao sold 30,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total value of $2,824,707.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,143 shares of company stock worth $3,756,885. Insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 58.1% during the second quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,308 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after buying an additional 6,727 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 111.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after buying an additional 21,137 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 142.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 563,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $50,739,000 after buying an additional 331,277 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical during the second quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 9.0% during the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 5,347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. 26.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

