Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA reduced its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 669 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $5,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WFC. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter valued at $27,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 561.5% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 547.0% during the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.43.

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $48.64 on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $28.80 and a fifty-two week high of $52.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $199.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.31.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $18.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.31 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 11.20%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.87%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

Featured Article: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.