Wells Fargo & Company Initiates Coverage on NIKE (NYSE:NKE)

Research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of NIKE (NYSE:NKE) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wedbush began coverage on NIKE in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $183.00 price objective on NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on NIKE from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.47.

Get NIKE alerts:

NKE stock opened at $165.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.80 billion, a PE ratio of 43.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.94. NIKE has a 12-month low of $125.44 and a 12-month high of $179.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.42.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 13.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NIKE will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total transaction of $15,499,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total transaction of $1,824,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 247,589 shares of company stock worth $40,048,835. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NKE. Amundi purchased a new position in NIKE during the second quarter valued at approximately $615,556,000. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new position in NIKE during the second quarter valued at approximately $553,035,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in NIKE by 82.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,264,984 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $921,015,000 after buying an additional 2,836,615 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 344.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,583,700 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $520,461,000 after buying an additional 2,777,900 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in NIKE by 39.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,970,740 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $867,130,000 after buying an additional 1,699,147 shares during the period. 64.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.