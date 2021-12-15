Wells Fargo & Company Increases Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Price Target to $192.00

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $186.00 to $192.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 15.23% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AJG. Raymond James raised their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.51.

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $166.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $34.54 billion, a PE ratio of 36.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $163.30 and a 200 day moving average of $150.31. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $112.92 and a 52 week high of $171.18.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 4,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $688,916.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 11,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total transaction of $1,937,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AJG. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2,887.5% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the second quarter worth $34,000. 83.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

