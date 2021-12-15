Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 63,900 shares, a growth of 140.2% from the November 15th total of 26,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 144,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EAD traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.58. The company had a trading volume of 454 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,986. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $8.02 and a 12 month high of $9.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a $0.0606 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.48%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund by 251.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 277,550 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 198,499 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,822,106 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $16,016,000 after acquiring an additional 291,676 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,781 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 151,582 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 18,908 shares during the last quarter.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It seeks current income and capital appreciation through investment in below investment grade debt securities, loans, and preferred stocks. The company was founded on December 3, 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

