Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 63,900 shares, a growth of 140.2% from the November 15th total of 26,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 144,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EAD traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.58. The company had a trading volume of 454 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,986. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $8.02 and a 12 month high of $9.19.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a $0.0606 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.48%.
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It seeks current income and capital appreciation through investment in below investment grade debt securities, loans, and preferred stocks. The company was founded on December 3, 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
