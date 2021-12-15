Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE: MRK):

12/13/2021 – Merck & Co., Inc. was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $76.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $98.00.

12/13/2021 – Merck & Co., Inc. had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho.

12/8/2021 – Merck & Co., Inc. is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock.

12/7/2021 – Merck & Co., Inc. was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $98.00 price target on the stock.

11/30/2021 – Merck & Co., Inc. had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC.

11/29/2021 – Merck & Co., Inc. was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $105.00.

11/29/2021 – Merck & Co., Inc. had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $82.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/24/2021 – Merck & Co., Inc. had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $92.00 to $95.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/24/2021 – Merck & Co., Inc. had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $92.00 to $95.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/18/2021 – Merck & Co., Inc. is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock.

11/1/2021 – Merck & Co., Inc. had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $92.00 to $94.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/1/2021 – Merck & Co., Inc. was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock.

10/29/2021 – Merck & Co., Inc. had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $90.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/28/2021 – Merck & Co., Inc. is now covered by analysts at Mizuho. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock.

10/22/2021 – Merck & Co., Inc. had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $104.00 to $105.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

MRK stock opened at $73.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $186.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.68. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $70.89 and a one year high of $91.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 91.87%.

In other news, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $1,668,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total transaction of $2,211,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 936,784 shares of company stock worth $78,682,559. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MRK. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 25,872,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,651,000 after buying an additional 12,948,754 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $784,989,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1,324.3% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,145,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,028,000 after buying an additional 9,433,323 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,461,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,738,000 after buying an additional 5,687,973 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 14,306,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,584,000 after buying an additional 4,628,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

