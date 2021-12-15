Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Peloton Interactive (PTON)

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/15/2021 – Peloton Interactive had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $90.00 to $70.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/10/2021 – Peloton Interactive was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $112.00.

12/3/2021 – Peloton Interactive is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock.

11/29/2021 – Peloton Interactive had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $70.00 to $56.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/11/2021 – Peloton Interactive was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Peloton Interactive creates fitness products. The brand’s content is accessible through the Peloton Bike, the Peloton Tread, and Peloton Digital, which provides a full slate of fitness offerings, anytime, anywhere, through IOS and Android as well as most tablets and computers. “

11/11/2021 – Peloton Interactive had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $105.00 to $55.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/8/2021 – Peloton Interactive was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/8/2021 – Peloton Interactive had its price target lowered by analysts at Roth Capital from $125.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Peloton Interactive had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $70.00 to $65.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

11/5/2021 – Peloton Interactive had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $155.00 to $110.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Peloton Interactive had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $148.00 to $112.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Peloton Interactive had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $160.00 to $90.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Peloton Interactive was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $89.00 price target on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Peloton Interactive had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $110.00 to $64.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Peloton Interactive was downgraded by analysts at MKM Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $130.00.

11/5/2021 – Peloton Interactive had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $90.00 to $66.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Peloton Interactive was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $89.00 price target on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Peloton Interactive was downgraded by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $135.00.

11/5/2021 – Peloton Interactive was downgraded by analysts at Truist from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $68.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $130.00.

11/5/2021 – Peloton Interactive was downgraded by analysts at Truist Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $68.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $130.00.

11/5/2021 – Peloton Interactive was downgraded by analysts at Westpark Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/5/2021 – Peloton Interactive was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $120.00.

11/5/2021 – Peloton Interactive had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $130.00 to $105.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Peloton Interactive had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $100.00 to $150.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Peloton Interactive had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $108.00 to $72.00.

10/28/2021 – Peloton Interactive was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Peloton Interactive creates fitness products. The brand’s content is accessible through the Peloton Bike, the Peloton Tread, and Peloton Digital, which provides a full slate of fitness offerings, anytime, anywhere, through IOS and Android as well as most tablets and computers. “

Shares of NASDAQ:PTON traded down $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.51. The company had a trading volume of 632,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,803,851. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.91 and a beta of 0.95. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.67 and a 12 month high of $171.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $805.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.87 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 35.32% and a negative net margin of 15.59%. Peloton Interactive’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, insider X Cycle L.P. Tcv acquired 641,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.00 per share, with a total value of $29,514,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, President William Lynch sold 2,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total transaction of $120,498.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 147,593 shares of company stock valued at $13,150,161 in the last ninety days. 13.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Peloton Interactive by 204.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Peloton Interactive by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 74.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

