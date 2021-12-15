Wedbush Cuts IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Price Target to $67.00

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Wedbush from $82.00 to $67.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 136.08% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered IGM Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $90.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on IGM Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.33.

IGM Biosciences stock opened at $28.38 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.80. IGM Biosciences has a one year low of $25.45 and a one year high of $127.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $921.27 million, a PE ratio of -6.73 and a beta of -1.24.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IGM Biosciences will post -5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 1,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total transaction of $68,116.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 61.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 313.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences in the second quarter worth $50,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 16.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 115,000.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences in the second quarter worth $208,000. 54.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About IGM Biosciences

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

