Warpaint London (LON:W7L) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Warpaint London PLC (LON:W7L) traded down 0.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 153 ($2.02) and last traded at GBX 155.50 ($2.05). 33,667 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 78,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 156.50 ($2.07).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Warpaint London in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Get Warpaint London alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 166.83 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 172.92. The company has a market capitalization of £119.35 million and a P/E ratio of 311.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 11th. Warpaint London’s payout ratio is presently 11.60%.

Warpaint London Company Profile (LON:W7L)

Warpaint London PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides color cosmetics. It operates through two segments, Branded and Close-Out. The company offers eye, face make-up, lip, and nail products; gift products; accessories and sets; brushes; and others. It also provides supply chain management services; and operates as a wholesaler.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Warpaint London Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warpaint London and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.