Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY) CFO Steven Clive Miller Sells 5,478 Shares

Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY) CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 5,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total transaction of $254,507.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Warby Parker stock traded down $2.07 on Tuesday, reaching $43.40. The company had a trading volume of 957,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,426,215. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.67. Warby Parker Inc has a 52-week low of $42.65 and a 52-week high of $60.30.

Get Warby Parker alerts:

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.66. The company had revenue of $137.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.09 million. Warby Parker’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Warby Parker Inc will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WRBY. General Catalyst Group Management LLC purchased a new stake in Warby Parker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $511,303,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Warby Parker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $264,771,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in Warby Parker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,765,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Warby Parker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,050,000. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Warby Parker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,483,000.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WRBY. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Warby Parker from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set an “inline” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.38.

Warby Parker Company Profile

Warby Parker Inc is a direct-to-consumer eyewear brand. Warby Parker Inc is based in NEW YORK.

Recommended Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Warby Parker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warby Parker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.