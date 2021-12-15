Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) PT Lowered to $185.00

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $210.00 to $185.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the entertainment giant’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays lowered Walt Disney from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $196.93.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $149.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Walt Disney has a twelve month low of $142.04 and a twelve month high of $203.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $162.77 and its 200-day moving average is $172.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.79, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.18.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DIS. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

