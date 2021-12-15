Voss Capital LLC Has $3.84 Million Holdings in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)

Voss Capital LLC lifted its stake in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) by 27.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 13,800 shares during the period. B. Riley Financial comprises approximately 1.3% of Voss Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Voss Capital LLC owned approximately 0.24% of B. Riley Financial worth $3,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,163 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,655 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in B. Riley Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. 52.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, President Kenneth M. Young acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $78.31 per share, for a total transaction of $78,310.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bryant R. Riley acquired 1,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.17 per share, for a total transaction of $129,442.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 22,722 shares of company stock valued at $1,754,753 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

RILY stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.68. 1,993 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,213. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.54. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.40 and a 1-year high of $81.57. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a return on equity of 80.02% and a net margin of 31.96%. The firm had revenue of $381.52 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $4.00 per share. This represents a yield of 3.4%. This is a boost from B. Riley Financial’s previous None dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. B. Riley Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.38%.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets; Auction and Liquidation; Financial Consulting; Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack; Brands; and Corporate and Other.

