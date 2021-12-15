Vonovia (ETR:VNA) PT Set at €69.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) has been given a €69.00 ($77.53) target price by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 39.96% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a €62.00 ($69.66) target price on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Nord/LB set a €55.00 ($61.80) target price on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley set a €59.00 ($66.29) target price on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €74.00 ($83.15) target price on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €67.00 ($75.28) target price on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €64.21 ($72.15).

ETR:VNA opened at €49.30 ($55.39) on Monday. Vonovia has a 1 year low of €47.11 ($52.93) and a 1 year high of €60.96 ($68.49). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €52.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is €54.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.25 billion and a PE ratio of 5.51.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

