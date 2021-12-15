Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT)’s stock price dropped 4.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.44 and last traded at $9.58. Approximately 2,303 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 467,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.04.

VVNT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Imperial Capital upgraded shares of Vivint Smart Home from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Vivint Smart Home in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vivint Smart Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Vivint Smart Home from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.17.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 0.66.

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $386.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.23 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vivint Smart Home, Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VVNT. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Vivint Smart Home during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Vivint Smart Home by 144.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vivint Smart Home during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Vivint Smart Home by 27.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sepio Capital LP purchased a new stake in Vivint Smart Home during the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vivint Smart Home Company Profile (NYSE:VVNT)

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

