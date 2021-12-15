Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) Trading 2.6% Higher

Vivid Seats Inc (NASDAQ:SEAT)’s share price traded up 2.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.21 and last traded at $10.21. 81 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 459,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.95.

SEAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Vivid Seats in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Vivid Seats in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James initiated coverage on Vivid Seats in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on Vivid Seats in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Vivid Seats in a report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vivid Seats currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.25.

About Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT)

Horizon Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company incorporated for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. While the company may pursue an initial business combination target in any industry, it currently intends to concentrate its efforts in identifying businesses in the financial services industry, with a focus on differentiated financial services and financial services-adjacent platforms.

