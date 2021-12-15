Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) Short Interest Down 88.7% in November

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, a drop of 88.7% from the November 15th total of 173,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 352,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NCV traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.62. The company had a trading volume of 8,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,109. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund has a 12-month low of $5.33 and a 12-month high of $6.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.03.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a $0.0425 dividend. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th.

In other Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund news, Director James S. Macleod bought 12,892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.94 per share, with a total value of $76,578.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NCV. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund by 0.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 281,855 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund by 0.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 594,945 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,546,000 after buying an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund by 1.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 232,047 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 3,674 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund by 12.9% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund by 4.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 95,031 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 4,078 shares during the last quarter.

About Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund is diversified, closed-end fund, which seeks to provide total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income. It invests in a portfolio of domestic convertible securities and non-convertible high yield bonds rated below investment grade. The company was founded on January 17, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

