Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 1,800 Shares of Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its position in shares of Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Terminix Global were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in shares of Terminix Global by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 4,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Terminix Global by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Terminix Global by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Terminix Global by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 9,871 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Terminix Global by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE TMX opened at $44.15 on Wednesday. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.30 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.73.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. Terminix Global had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 30.13%. The business had revenue of $530.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TMX. Robert W. Baird lowered Terminix Global from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Terminix Global from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Terminix Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Terminix Global from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of residential and commercial services. It offers residential and commercial termite and pest control, national accounts pest control services, restoration, commercial cleaning, residential cleaning, cabinet and furniture repair, and home inspections.

