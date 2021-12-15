Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Reduces Stock Holdings in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Fate Therapeutics were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. 97.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FATE opened at $50.17 on Wednesday. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.60 and a 12 month high of $121.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.67 and a beta of 1.46.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.13. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.25% and a negative net margin of 359.66%. The company had revenue of $14.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.36) EPS. Fate Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 88.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

FATE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup raised Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fate Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.61.

In other news, General Counsel Cindy Tahl sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $2,941,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total value of $1,191,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 151,960 shares of company stock valued at $8,627,784. 18.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

