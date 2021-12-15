Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Purchases 300 Shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Kodiak Sciences were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 4.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 10.0% in the second quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Parkwood LLC lifted its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 3.3% in the second quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 9,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 5.7% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 14.2% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KOD. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.50.

In related news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total value of $689,092.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider John A. Borgeson sold 876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.42, for a total value of $101,107.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 21,726 shares of company stock valued at $2,261,168 in the last three months. Insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kodiak Sciences stock opened at $81.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.38 and a 200-day moving average of $95.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of -18.84 and a beta of 1.46. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.19 and a 52-week high of $171.21.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.14). Equities analysts anticipate that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -4.43 EPS for the current year.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

