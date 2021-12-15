Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Makes New Investment in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in CONMED by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,149,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,863,000 after buying an additional 32,568 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in CONMED by 4.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,014,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,591,000 after buying an additional 38,633 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 8.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 853,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,248,000 after purchasing an additional 67,266 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 5.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 770,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,945,000 after purchasing an additional 36,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 7.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 473,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,091,000 after purchasing an additional 31,793 shares in the last quarter.

In other CONMED news, Director Mark E. Tryniski sold 13,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.52, for a total transaction of $2,037,890.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Stanley W. Peters III sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $2,156,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,802 shares of company stock worth $12,982,859. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CNMD. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of CONMED from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet raised shares of CONMED from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CONMED currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.60.

Shares of CNMD opened at $133.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.93, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.17. CONMED Co. has a 1 year low of $105.05 and a 1 year high of $159.11.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $248.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.29 million. CONMED had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CONMED Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

About CONMED

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

