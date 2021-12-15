Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $406,000 Holdings in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its stake in shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 75.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,700 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in SYNNEX were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNX. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in SYNNEX during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in SYNNEX during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in SYNNEX by 1,365.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its position in SYNNEX by 13.5% during the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in SYNNEX during the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SYNNEX alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on SNX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.14.

In related news, insider Dennis Polk sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.82, for a total transaction of $138,866.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 1,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.89, for a total transaction of $110,658.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,855 shares of company stock valued at $511,257 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SYNNEX stock opened at $106.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. SYNNEX Co. has a 1-year low of $78.55 and a 1-year high of $130.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.70.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.07. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.33 earnings per share. SYNNEX’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that SYNNEX Co. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 8.49%.

About SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX).

Receive News & Ratings for SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.