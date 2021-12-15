Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $381,000 Stake in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in AngioDynamics were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in AngioDynamics by 8.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,081,015 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $56,457,000 after acquiring an additional 170,480 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in AngioDynamics by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 30,473 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in AngioDynamics by 78.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 228,540 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,201,000 after acquiring an additional 100,214 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in AngioDynamics by 91.7% during the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 19,655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in AngioDynamics by 5.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,525,447 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $68,515,000 after acquiring an additional 131,090 shares in the last quarter. 96.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AngioDynamics alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ANGO. Oppenheimer began coverage on AngioDynamics in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AngioDynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised AngioDynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

In other AngioDynamics news, VP Scott Centea sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total transaction of $335,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Chad Thomas Campbell sold 10,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total value of $291,808.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 26,242 shares of company stock worth $724,575 over the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AngioDynamics stock opened at $24.35 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.75 and a 200-day moving average of $26.86. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.72 and a 1 year high of $32.00. The company has a market capitalization of $941.13 million, a P/E ratio of -27.36 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. AngioDynamics had a positive return on equity of 0.08% and a negative net margin of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $77.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. It offers ablation systems, fluid management systems, vascular access, angiographic, drainage. thrombolytic, and venous products.

Further Reading: What are retained earnings?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO).

Receive News & Ratings for AngioDynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngioDynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.