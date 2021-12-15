Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Decreases Stock Holdings in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL reduced its position in shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 32,300 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Marten Transport were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRTN. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marten Transport in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Marten Transport by 28.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Marten Transport in the second quarter valued at $135,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Marten Transport in the second quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Marten Transport in the second quarter valued at $203,000. 70.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MRTN opened at $16.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 0.90. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a one year low of $14.72 and a one year high of $18.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.44.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. Marten Transport had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $251.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.33%.

In related news, Director Jerry M. Bauer bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $226,050.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Demorest sold 5,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total transaction of $88,461.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

MRTN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Marten Transport in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

