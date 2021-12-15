Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Decreases Stake in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL reduced its stake in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Vista Outdoor were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 29.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 622,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,800,000 after buying an additional 141,700 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,391,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 5.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 93.3% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 227,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,510,000 after buying an additional 109,640 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 121.6% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 63,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after buying an additional 34,701 shares during the period. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen boosted their target price on Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Vista Outdoor from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley upped their price target on Vista Outdoor from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Roth Capital upped their price target on Vista Outdoor from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Aegis upped their price target on Vista Outdoor from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.82.

Vista Outdoor stock opened at $39.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.24. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.66 and a 12 month high of $48.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.37.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.63. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 47.33% and a net margin of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $778.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Kelly L. Reisdorf sold 2,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total transaction of $112,887.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi purchased 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.22 per share, for a total transaction of $47,064.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 7,200 shares of company stock worth $310,294 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

