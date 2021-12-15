Vince (NYSE:VNCE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Vince (NYSE:VNCE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vince Holding Corp. offers a broad range of women’s and men’s ready-to-wear including its signature cashmere sweaters, leather jackets, luxe leggings, dresses, silk and woven tops, denim and footwear. Vince Holding Corp. is based in New York. “

NYSE:VNCE traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.50. The company had a trading volume of 9,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,817. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Vince has a 1 year low of $5.25 and a 1 year high of $13.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 2.46.

Vince (NYSE:VNCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The textile maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.42). Vince had a negative net margin of 5.25% and a negative return on equity of 26.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vince will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Marie Fogel sold 6,500 shares of Vince stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $65,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 74.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vince stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE) by 2,032.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,623 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Vince were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 6.43% of the company’s stock.

Vince Company Profile

Vince Holding Corp. engages in the manufacture, design, and sale of luxury apparel and accessories. It offers clothing, footwear, and handbags. It operates through the Wholesale, Rebecca Taylor and Parker and Direct-to-Consumer segments. The Wholesale segment deals with the sale of products to premier department stores and specialty stores in the U.S.

