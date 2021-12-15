Vince Craig Hopkin Sells 5,000 Shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) Stock

ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total transaction of $327,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:ON traded up $2.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $65.11. The stock had a trading volume of 431,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,222,606. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.27 and its 200-day moving average is $46.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.52. ON Semiconductor Co. has a one year low of $30.59 and a one year high of $66.79. The company has a market cap of $28.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.77 and a beta of 1.74.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 987.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 64.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 133.1% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on ON shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on ON Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on ON Semiconductor from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on ON Semiconductor from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ON Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.84.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

