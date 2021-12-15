VietNam (LON:VNH) Sets New 12-Month High at $348.00

VietNam Holding Limited (LON:VNH) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 348 ($4.60) and last traded at GBX 347.70 ($4.59), with a volume of 67770 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 342 ($4.52).

The stock has a market capitalization of £103.55 million and a P/E ratio of 2.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 322.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 286.38.

In other news, insider Damien Pierron purchased 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 315 ($4.16) per share, with a total value of £10,237.50 ($13,529.14). Also, insider Philip Scales bought 3,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 304 ($4.02) per share, for a total transaction of £10,184 ($13,458.44). Insiders bought a total of 9,900 shares of company stock worth $3,025,550 over the last 90 days.

VietNam Holding Limited is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Vietnam Holding Asset Management Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Vietnam. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth and value stocks of large cap companies, with an emphasis on State Owned Enterprises that the Vietnamese government has identified for partial divestment and listing on the two domestic securities trading centers.

