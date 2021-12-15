VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) Stock Price Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $62.48. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF shares last traded at $61.95, with a volume of 12,048 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.02.

Get VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.017 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 102,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 9.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 76,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,650,000 after purchasing an additional 6,853 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 71,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 10.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,742 shares in the last quarter.

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:CSF)

The Cash Store Financial Services Inc under its Cash Store Financial, Instaloans and The Title Store banners, provides consumers with alternative financial products and services, serving everyday people for whom traditional banking may be inconvenient or unavailable. The Company acts as both a broker and lender of short term advances and offers a range of other products and services to help customers meet their day to day financial service needs.

See Also: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.