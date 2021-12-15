VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, an increase of 96.6% from the November 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 71,300.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 35,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter.

Get VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

NASDAQ CFO opened at $75.30 on Wednesday. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1-year low of $60.70 and a 1-year high of $77.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.037 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.