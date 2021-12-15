VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIL) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIL) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 800.0% from the November 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

CIL opened at $44.31 on Wednesday. VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF has a twelve month low of $40.22 and a twelve month high of $46.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.63.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.022 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 32.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 5,116 shares during the period. Finally, Riversedge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 26,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period.

