Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Shares Sold by Amitell Capital Pte Ltd

Amitell Capital Pte Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) by 26.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 157,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,676 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital accounts for approximately 3.6% of Amitell Capital Pte Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd owned 0.23% of Victory Capital worth $5,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in Victory Capital by 3.8% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 7,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 7.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 1.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 72,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Victory Capital by 74.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Victory Capital by 6.2% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Victory Capital alerts:

In other Victory Capital news, Director Milton R. Berlinski sold 129,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $4,405,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 3,136,231 shares of Victory Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $106,631,854.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 50,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,754,028. Company insiders own 10.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on VCTR. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Victory Capital from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. B. Riley increased their price target on Victory Capital from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Victory Capital from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Victory Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.71.

Shares of Victory Capital stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,138. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $15.69 and a one year high of $43.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.23.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. Victory Capital had a net margin of 30.59% and a return on equity of 41.03%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is an increase from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.10%.

Victory Capital Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

Recommended Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.