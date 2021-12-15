Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Shares Purchased by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) by 174.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 633,422 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 402,887 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $9,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 17.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 30,089 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 4,485 shares in the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 6.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 32,505 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 1.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,026,145 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,122,000 after purchasing an additional 11,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 4.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 684,940 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,096,000 after purchasing an additional 30,825 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 12,913 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total value of $201,571.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total transaction of $38,367.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,096 shares of company stock valued at $528,401 in the last quarter. 1.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of VIAV stock opened at $16.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of -150.45 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.62. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.61 and a fifty-two week high of $18.14.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. Viavi Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a positive return on equity of 19.51%. The firm had revenue of $326.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

