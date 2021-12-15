Viacoin Hits Market Capitalization of $4.35 Million (VIA)

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. Viacoin has a total market cap of $4.35 million and $6,713.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Viacoin has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Viacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000399 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.18 or 0.00306093 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00007363 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001008 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000469 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002328 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Viacoin Coin Profile

Viacoin (CRYPTO:VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Viacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

