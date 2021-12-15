Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 56,802 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,844,395 shares.The stock last traded at $6.63 and had previously closed at $6.25.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VERU shares. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veru in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Veru in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Veru in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Veru from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.63.

The stock has a market capitalization of $475.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.00 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.97 and a 200 day moving average of $8.10.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. Veru had a negative return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 12.07%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Veru Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERU. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Veru by 833.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Veru by 58,880.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 8,832 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Veru by 46.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Veru by 81.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 4,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Veru by 523.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 8,309 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.56% of the company’s stock.

Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company engaged in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer; VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer; and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.

