Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Sets New 12-Month Low at $49.71

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $49.71 and last traded at $49.76, with a volume of 337200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.19.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Loop Capital began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Cowen increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 48.03%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $82,222.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 61,951 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Towercrest Capital Management raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 7,126 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 338,414 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $18,284,000 after buying an additional 7,226 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 106,936 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,776,000 after buying an additional 2,866 shares during the period. Finally, JB Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,879,000. 63.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Company Profile (NYSE:VZ)

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

