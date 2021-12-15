Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by Chicago Capital LLC

Chicago Capital LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 47,787 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 42,073 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 15,982 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 233,125 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $12,591,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 38,010 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 7,784 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. 63.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Cowen increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Shares of VZ traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,131,664. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.69 and a 12-month high of $60.78. The stock has a market cap of $213.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.95 and its 200 day moving average is $54.35.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $82,222.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.