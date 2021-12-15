Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Sold by Ownership Capital B.V.

Ownership Capital B.V. lowered its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 13.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,696,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 268,322 shares during the quarter. Verisk Analytics accounts for 3.8% of Ownership Capital B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Ownership Capital B.V.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $339,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 9,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 11,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VRSK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Truist boosted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.00.

NASDAQ VRSK traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $226.24. 6,362 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 903,244. The company has a 50 day moving average of $217.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.79 and a 52-week high of $231.57. The firm has a market cap of $36.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.52, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.76.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 23.78%. The company had revenue of $759.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

In other news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.58, for a total transaction of $97,363.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 20,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total value of $4,717,747.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 336,428 shares of company stock valued at $73,735,528. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

