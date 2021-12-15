Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Hits New 1-Year High at $35.80

Veolia Environnement S.A. (OTCMKTS:VEOEY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $35.80 and last traded at $35.80, with a volume of 19606 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.76.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Veolia Environnement in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veolia Environnement in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veolia Environnement from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.52.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.8486 per share. This represents a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th.

About Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY)

Veolia Environnement SA engages in the management of water supplies and distribution systems and provides waste management services. It operates through the following business segments: Water, Environmental Services, and Energy Services. The Water segment integrates drinking water and waste water activities such as water distribution, water and waste water treatment, industrial process water, and manufacture of water treatment equipment and systems.

