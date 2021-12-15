Venus Trading Down 2.7% This Week (XVS)

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 15th. In the last seven days, Venus has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Venus has a total market capitalization of $182.19 million and approximately $18.12 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Venus coin can currently be bought for $15.66 or 0.00032477 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47,762.83 or 0.99075833 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.89 or 0.00045407 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004994 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004717 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003778 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 44.5% against the dollar and now trades at $544.61 or 0.01129695 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Venus

Venus (XVS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 29,960,733 coins and its circulating supply is 11,636,796 coins. Venus’ official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol . Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Venus is venus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Venus

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Venus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

