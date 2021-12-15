Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $338.50.

VEEV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Bank of America increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Veeva Systems from $296.00 to $282.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Veeva Systems from $385.00 to $327.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.25, for a total transaction of $1,581,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.88, for a total transaction of $527,922.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,794 shares of company stock valued at $4,571,262. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 154.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,145,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,242,000 after acquiring an additional 695,661 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.3% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,614 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $692,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 29.4% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.9% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $262.00 on Wednesday. Veeva Systems has a fifty-two week low of $235.74 and a fifty-two week high of $343.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $298.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $307.50. The firm has a market cap of $40.29 billion, a PE ratio of 98.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.78.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 24.59%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

