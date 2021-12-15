Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) & Katy Industries (OTCMKTS:KATYQ) Critical Contrast

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) and Katy Industries (OTCMKTS:KATYQ) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

Get Veeco Instruments alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Veeco Instruments and Katy Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Veeco Instruments 0 1 3 0 2.75 Katy Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

Veeco Instruments presently has a consensus price target of $29.50, indicating a potential upside of 15.14%. Given Veeco Instruments’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Veeco Instruments is more favorable than Katy Industries.

Profitability

This table compares Veeco Instruments and Katy Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veeco Instruments 3.12% 12.16% 5.35% Katy Industries N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Veeco Instruments and Katy Industries’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veeco Instruments $454.16 million 2.85 -$8.39 million $0.34 75.35 Katy Industries N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Katy Industries has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Veeco Instruments.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.1% of Veeco Instruments shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Veeco Instruments shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Katy Industries shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Veeco Instruments beats Katy Industries on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, sale and support of semiconductor process equipment. Its technologies consists of metal organic chemical vapor deposition, advanced packaging lithography, wet etch and clean, laser annealing, ion beam, molecular beam epitaxy, wafer inspection, and atomic layer deposition systems. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Plainview, NY.

About Katy Industries

KATY INDUSTRIES, INC. carries on business through three principal operating groups: Distribution and Service, Industrial and Consumer Manufacturing, and Machinery Manufacturing. Katy also has equity investments in two cos. Distribution and group’s principal business is the distribution of electronic components and nonpowered hand tools. Industrial and Consumer group’s principal business is the manufacture,packaging and sale of sanitary maintenance supplies, abrasives and paintsand stains.

Receive News & Ratings for Veeco Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeco Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.