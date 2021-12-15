Vecima Networks Inc. (OTCMKTS:VNWTF) Short Interest Up 175.0% in November

Vecima Networks Inc. (OTCMKTS:VNWTF) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 175.0% from the November 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Shares of VNWTF opened at $11.43 on Wednesday. Vecima Networks has a 52-week low of $10.52 and a 52-week high of $13.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.67.

Vecima Networks Company Profile

Vecima Networks Inc provides technology solutions that empower network service providers and content providers to connect people and enterprises to information and entertainment worldwide. It offers products for the cable and broadcast industries, which provides video and broadband access to service providers, content creators, and broadcasters.

