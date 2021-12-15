Vecima Networks Inc. (OTCMKTS:VNWTF) Short Interest Up 175.0% in November

Vecima Networks Inc. (OTCMKTS:VNWTF) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 175.0% from the November 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.
Shares of VNWTF opened at $11.43 on Wednesday. Vecima Networks has a 52-week low of $10.52 and a 52-week high of $13.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.67.
Vecima Networks Company Profile
