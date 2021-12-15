Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Takes $60,000 Position in GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GXO. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,180,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,546,000. PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,212,000. Private Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,206,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,724,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GXO opened at $85.06 on Wednesday. GXO Logistics Inc has a twelve month low of $48.38 and a twelve month high of $105.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that GXO Logistics Inc will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GXO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna lifted their target price on GXO Logistics from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on GXO Logistics from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist lifted their target price on GXO Logistics from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on GXO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on GXO Logistics from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.29.

In related news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total transaction of $277,992,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

