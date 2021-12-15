Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Takes $113,000 Position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRI. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,500,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,926,000 after buying an additional 595,992 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,140,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $634,109,000 after buying an additional 130,160 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Primerica by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,067,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,500,000 after purchasing an additional 109,815 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Primerica by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 627,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,055,000 after purchasing an additional 100,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in Primerica in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,082,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PRI opened at $149.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Primerica, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.84 and a 12 month high of $179.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.34. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.42.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.98. Primerica had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The business had revenue of $693.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. Primerica’s payout ratio is 17.06%.

Primerica declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 17th that permits the company to buyback $275.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Primerica in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Primerica from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Primerica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.83.

In other news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.56, for a total transaction of $221,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.11, for a total transaction of $521,885.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,390,985. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

