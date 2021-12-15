Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Purchases New Stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 185.3% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Melius raised Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $337.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.59.

PH stock opened at $311.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $310.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $302.39. The company has a market cap of $40.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.72. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $247.41 and a twelve month high of $334.98.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 12.60%. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 28.83%.

In other news, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 2,595 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.01, for a total transaction of $851,185.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 2,616 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.40, for a total value of $872,174.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,730 shares of company stock valued at $10,678,810. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.