Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Makes New Investment in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 591 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CX Institutional increased its position in Qorvo by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Qorvo from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Argus downgraded Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Summit Insights lowered Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qorvo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.14.

In other Qorvo news, Director John R. Harding sold 1,325 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total value of $200,141.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Paul J. Fego sold 5,135 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.85, for a total value of $825,964.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo stock opened at $152.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.38. Qorvo, Inc. has a one year low of $142.17 and a one year high of $201.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.93.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 28.16% and a net margin of 24.37%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

