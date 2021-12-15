Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Increases Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in D. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 83.3% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Dominion Energy news, CFO James R. Chapman acquired 996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.28 per share, with a total value of $74,978.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Blue acquired 3,321 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.28 per share, with a total value of $250,004.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 5,817 shares of company stock valued at $436,614. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $76.60 on Wednesday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.85 and a 12-month high of $81.08. The stock has a market cap of $61.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.56.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

