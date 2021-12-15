Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Acquires New Shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 53 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $479,000. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 21,612 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $16,760,000 after acquiring an additional 4,355 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 2,228 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 2,764 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. 39.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $958.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $962.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 310.20, a PEG ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,020.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $805.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $539.49 and a twelve month high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TSLA. Roth Capital increased their price target on Tesla from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Tesla from $800.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Tesla from $800.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Tesla from $660.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Tesla from $950.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $801.97.

In other Tesla news, CEO Elon Musk sold 169,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $992.27, for a total value of $167,803,771.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $756.95, for a total transaction of $946,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,399,546 shares of company stock valued at $3,669,912,693. 25.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

